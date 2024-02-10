Mizuho Securities USA LLC Lowers Position in CSLM Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CSLM)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC cut its holdings in shares of CSLM Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CSLM – Free Report) by 42.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 311,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229,788 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned about 3.27% of CSLM Acquisition worth $3,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSLM. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in CSLM Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,419,000. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in shares of CSLM Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,239,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CSLM Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,681,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CSLM Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,636,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSLM Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,531,000. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSLM traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.96. The company had a trading volume of 602,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,436. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.76. CSLM Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.23 and a 1 year high of $11.76.

CSLM Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on companies operating in the technology, digital media, e-commerce, financial technology, or digital services sectors.

