Mizuho Securities USA LLC Purchases New Stake in Tristar Acquisition I Corp. (NYSE:TRIS)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tristar Acquisition I Corp. (NYSE:TRIS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 553,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,889,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned approximately 3.38% of Tristar Acquisition I as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tristar Acquisition I during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Tristar Acquisition I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tristar Acquisition I by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 47,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 13,161 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tristar Acquisition I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $536,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Tristar Acquisition I by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TRIS remained flat at $10.89 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 22 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,704. Tristar Acquisition I Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.22 and a 12 month high of $10.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.83 and its 200-day moving average is $10.73.

Tristar Acquisition I Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on targeting a telecommunications and technology oriented company.

