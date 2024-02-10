Mizuho Securities USA LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Broad Capital Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BRAC)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its position in Broad Capital Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BRAC – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 331,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,075 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned about 0.11% of Broad Capital Acquisition worth $3,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broad Capital Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $119,000. EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broad Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $248,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broad Capital Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $275,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Broad Capital Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $643,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Broad Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $692,000.

Shares of BRAC remained flat at $11.22 during trading hours on Friday. Broad Capital Acquisition Corp has a 1-year low of $10.42 and a 1-year high of $12.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.98.

In other Broad Capital Acquisition news, major shareholder Yakira Capital Management, Inc sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total value of $98,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 571,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,404,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

Broad Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. Broad Capital Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Plano, Texas.

