Mizuho Securities USA LLC Sells 74,842 Shares of Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNL)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC lessened its stake in Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNL – Free Report) by 14.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 439,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,842 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in Kernel Group were worth $4,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Kernel Group by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,305,000 after buying an additional 80,882 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kernel Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,650,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Kernel Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Berkley W R Corp raised its stake in Kernel Group by 172.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 544,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,714,000 after buying an additional 344,643 shares during the period. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Kernel Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,838,000. Institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Kernel Group alerts:

Kernel Group Stock Performance

Shares of Kernel Group stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $10.75. The company had a trading volume of 4,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,944. Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.17 and a 1 year high of $10.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.72 and a 200-day moving average of $10.62.

Kernel Group Company Profile

Kernel Group Holdings, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify, acquire, and manage a business in the commerce enablement, supply chain, logistics and related technology infrastructure sectors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kernel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kernel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.