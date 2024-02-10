Mizuho Securities USA LLC Takes Position in Goldenstone Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:GDST)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldenstone Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:GDST – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 452,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,846,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned approximately 5.95% of Goldenstone Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Goldenstone Acquisition by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Goldenstone Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $137,000. Mangrove Partners bought a new stake in Goldenstone Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $219,000. Sea Otter Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Goldenstone Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $284,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Goldenstone Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $574,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Goldenstone Acquisition alerts:

Goldenstone Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ GDST remained flat at $10.85 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.80 and a 200 day moving average of $10.74. Goldenstone Acquisition Limited has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $11.83.

Goldenstone Acquisition Company Profile

Goldenstone Acquisition Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Aurora, Illinois.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldenstone Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:GDST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldenstone Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldenstone Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.