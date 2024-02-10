Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.60-$1.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.87. Mohawk Industries also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to 1.600-1.700 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on MHK. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Mohawk Industries from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays upgraded Mohawk Industries from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Mohawk Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Mohawk Industries from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $106.67.

Shares of Mohawk Industries stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,002,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,227. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.90 and a beta of 1.31. Mohawk Industries has a 1-year low of $76.02 and a 1-year high of $123.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.49.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.10. Mohawk Industries had a positive return on equity of 7.47% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 25,000 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total transaction of $2,158,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,028. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total value of $517,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,387.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total value of $2,158,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,779 shares of company stock valued at $2,699,406. 17.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 143.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 191.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

