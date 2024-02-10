Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $12.62-12.72 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $12.64. The company issued revenue guidance of approx $10.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.50 billion. Motorola Solutions also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 12.620-12.720 EPS.

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 0.8 %

Motorola Solutions stock traded up $2.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $330.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,203,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,167. Motorola Solutions has a 12 month low of $255.85 and a 12 month high of $333.00. The company has a market capitalization of $54.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.32, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $319.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $299.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.27. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 582.04% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 39.48%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MSI. StockNews.com lowered Motorola Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 11th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $328.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Motorola Solutions

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Motorola Solutions

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,531,492 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,008,362,000 after purchasing an additional 119,907 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,337,453 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $978,808,000 after purchasing an additional 60,733 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $470,994,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,443,617 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $372,035,000 after purchasing an additional 238,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,057,572 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $221,668,000 after purchasing an additional 174,331 shares during the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.