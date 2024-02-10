Nano Price Hits $1.16 (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. One Nano coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.16 or 0.00002442 BTC on exchanges. Nano has a market cap of $155.18 million and $2.23 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Nano has traded up 4.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,698.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.86 or 0.00148564 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $247.40 or 0.00518688 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00008670 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.87 or 0.00054242 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $118.94 or 0.00249362 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.77 or 0.00163050 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000462 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official message board is blog.nano.org. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en.

Buying and Selling Nano

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.