NASB Financial (OTCMKTS:NASB) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $30.27

Shares of NASB Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NASB – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.27 and traded as high as $32.40. NASB Financial shares last traded at $32.06, with a volume of 1,172 shares trading hands.

NASB Financial Trading Up 0.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $238.90 million, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

NASB Financial (OTCMKTS:NASB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NASB Financial had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 14.49%. The firm had revenue of $21.63 million for the quarter.

NASB Financial Announces Dividend

About NASB Financial

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. NASB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.03%.

NASB Financial, Inc operates as a unitary thrift holding company for North American Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also mortgages and refinancing products, including conventional, veterans administration, federal housing administration, jumbo, and IRA residential real-estate loans.

