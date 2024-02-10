Navcoin (NAV) 24-Hour Volume Hits $31,620.67

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 11.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0536 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 20.2% higher against the US dollar. Navcoin has a market cap of $2.59 million and approximately $31,620.67 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.03 or 0.00114751 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00034176 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.09 or 0.00021034 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00007418 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000091 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

