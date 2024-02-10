NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Price Hits $3.14 on Major Exchanges

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. Over the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded up 12.7% against the U.S. dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for about $3.14 or 0.00006485 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $3.24 billion and approximately $157.89 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.28 or 0.00083256 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00027771 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00021127 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001491 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00006394 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001308 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000796 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,176,468,908 coins and its circulating supply is 1,033,988,475 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,176,377,547 with 1,033,765,100 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 3.10158323 USD and is up 4.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 354 active market(s) with $222,594,105.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

