Nervos Network (CKB) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $6.59 Million

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. During the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded 11.9% higher against the US dollar. One Nervos Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. Nervos Network has a market cap of $214.46 million and $6.59 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,718.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.93 or 0.00148645 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $247.21 or 0.00518066 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00008596 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.76 or 0.00053974 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.33 or 0.00247982 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.39 or 0.00162175 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000469 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nervos Network Coin Profile

CKB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 44,208,845,834 coins and its circulating supply is 43,509,255,964 coins. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

