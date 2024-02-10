Nervos Network Price Hits $0.0049 on Top Exchanges (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. During the last week, Nervos Network has traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar. One Nervos Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. Nervos Network has a market cap of $214.19 million and approximately $6.43 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Nervos Network Coin Profile

Nervos Network (CRYPTO:CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 44,209,268,338 coins and its circulating supply is 43,507,713,176 coins. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

