Netrum Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $52.81 Million (NTR)

Netrum (NTR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. Netrum has a total market capitalization of $52.81 million and $2,462.53 worth of Netrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Netrum has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. One Netrum coin can currently be purchased for about $24.68 or 0.00052193 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Netrum Coin Profile

Netrum’s total supply is 2,577,890 coins and its circulating supply is 2,139,819 coins. Netrum’s official website is netrum.io. Netrum’s official Twitter account is @netrumcoin.

Buying and Selling Netrum

According to CryptoCompare, “Neom (NEOM) is a cryptocurrency . Neom has a current supply of 2,577,890.378321 with 2,139,819.473842 in circulation. The last known price of Neom is 24.70412595 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $1,502.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://netrum.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Netrum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Netrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

