Newbury Street Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NBST) Shares Purchased by Mizuho Securities USA LLC

Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newbury Street Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NBST – Free Report) by 1,922.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 399,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 379,560 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned about 4.48% of Newbury Street Acquisition worth $4,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Newbury Street Acquisition by 2,983.6% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 688,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,894,000 after purchasing an additional 666,379 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC grew its holdings in Newbury Street Acquisition by 1,814.2% in the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 512,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,251,000 after purchasing an additional 485,525 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Newbury Street Acquisition by 435.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 396,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 322,034 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Newbury Street Acquisition by 318.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 420,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 320,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Newbury Street Acquisition by 128.5% in the second quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 342,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 192,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Newbury Street Acquisition alerts:

Newbury Street Acquisition Stock Performance

Newbury Street Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.81 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293 shares, compared to its average volume of 856. Newbury Street Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $10.08 and a 12 month high of $11.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.62.

Newbury Street Acquisition Profile

Newbury Street Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on technology business in the consumer internet or media space, including sports and entertainment verticals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Newbury Street Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newbury Street Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.