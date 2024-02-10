NFT Reaches Market Capitalization of $683,556.13 (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. One NFT token can currently be purchased for $0.0185 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NFT has a market cap of $683,556.13 and approximately $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NFT has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004352 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00015609 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00014860 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,781.68 or 1.00043154 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00009935 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $86.17 or 0.00180411 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000052 BTC.

NFT Token Profile

NFT is a token. It launched on August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01854295 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

