NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.290-3.350 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.310. The company issued revenue guidance of -. NNN REIT also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.29-3.35 EPS.

NNN REIT Price Performance

NNN stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $39.70. 1,324,164 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,342,798. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.00. NNN REIT has a twelve month low of $34.38 and a twelve month high of $47.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.96 and a 200-day moving average of $39.50.

NNN REIT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.565 dividend. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. NNN REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on NNN REIT from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NNN REIT news, EVP Christopher Paul Tessitore sold 38,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.68, for a total transaction of $1,586,174.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 140,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,857,665.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Christopher Paul Tessitore sold 38,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.68, for a total value of $1,586,174.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 140,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,857,665.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Adamo sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.85, for a total value of $159,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,249,532.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of NNN REIT

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in NNN REIT by 14.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of NNN REIT by 12.1% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NNN REIT by 20.4% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its position in shares of NNN REIT by 6.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of NNN REIT in the first quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

About NNN REIT

NNN REIT invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of June 30, 2023, the company owned 3,479 properties in 49 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 35.5 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.2 years.

