NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.29-3.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31. NNN REIT also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.290-3.350 EPS.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on NNN REIT from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.25.

NNN REIT stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.70. 1,324,164 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,342,798. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.53. NNN REIT has a 12 month low of $34.38 and a 12 month high of $47.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. NNN REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.63%.

In other news, EVP Christopher Paul Tessitore sold 38,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.68, for a total transaction of $1,586,174.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 140,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,857,665.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Jonathan Adamo sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.85, for a total transaction of $159,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,249,532.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christopher Paul Tessitore sold 38,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.68, for a total value of $1,586,174.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,857,665.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NNN REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NNN REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NNN REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of NNN REIT by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of NNN REIT by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.39% of the company’s stock.



NNN REIT invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of June 30, 2023, the company owned 3,479 properties in 49 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 35.5 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.2 years.

