Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V) (CVE:NVO) Trading Down 0.4%

Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V) (CVE:NVO – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$2.37 and last traded at C$2.38. 311,570 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 273,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.39.
The company has a 50 day moving average of C$2.38 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.62. The firm has a market cap of C$548.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.25.
Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V) Company Profile
Novo Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in evaluating, acquiring, and exploring natural resource properties in Canada, Australia, and the United States. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company primarily focuses on the Egina and Beatons Creek projects in the Pilbara region of Western Australia.
