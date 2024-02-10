NXM (NXM) Price Down 0.1% This Week

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. NXM has a total market cap of $376.09 million and approximately $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NXM has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One NXM token can now be purchased for approximately $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004377 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00015770 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00014898 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,533.18 or 0.99859712 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00009973 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.44 or 0.00179487 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003007 BTC.

About NXM

NXM (NXM) is a token. It was first traded on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual.

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

