Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.100–0.100 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $232.0 million-$242.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $262.4 million. Omnicell also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.900-1.400 EPS.

Omnicell Stock Down 5.8 %

OMCL stock traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.41. The company had a trading volume of 964,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,216. Omnicell has a 1 year low of $26.66 and a 1 year high of $77.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.91 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.22.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OMCL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Omnicell from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Omnicell from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Omnicell from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Omnicell from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Omnicell in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an underweight rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Omnicell presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Omnicell by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Omnicell by 214.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 27,196 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Omnicell by 100.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 100,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,525,000 after purchasing an additional 50,263 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Omnicell in the 3rd quarter worth $1,380,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Omnicell by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 410,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,482,000 after purchasing an additional 111,831 shares during the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Omnicell

(Get Free Report)

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.