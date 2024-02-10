Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.900-1.400 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.660. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.0 billion-$1.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.1 billion. Omnicell also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.90-1.40 EPS.

Omnicell Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OMCL traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.41. 964,378 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 583,216. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.91 and a beta of 0.83. Omnicell has a 1 year low of $26.66 and a 1 year high of $77.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.96 and a 200 day moving average of $43.22.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

OMCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays started coverage on Omnicell in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an underweight rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Benchmark lowered their price target on Omnicell from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler upgraded Omnicell from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. BTIG Research downgraded Omnicell from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Omnicell from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.20.

Institutional Trading of Omnicell

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMCL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Omnicell during the fourth quarter valued at $22,291,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Omnicell by 698.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 272,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,003,000 after purchasing an additional 238,593 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Omnicell by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 342,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,270,000 after purchasing an additional 142,907 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Omnicell by 12.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,218,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,579,000 after purchasing an additional 135,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Omnicell by 330.4% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 151,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,660,000 after purchasing an additional 116,620 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

About Omnicell

(Get Free Report)

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.