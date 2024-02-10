Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.900-1.400 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.660. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.0 billion-$1.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.1 billion. Omnicell also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.90-1.40 EPS.

Omnicell Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OMCL traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 964,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,216. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.91 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.52. Omnicell has a 1-year low of $26.66 and a 1-year high of $77.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OMCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Omnicell from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Omnicell from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. BTIG Research cut shares of Omnicell from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Omnicell by 0.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,036,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 37,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

