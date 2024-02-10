Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.90-1.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.045-1.120 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.10 billion. Omnicell also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.900-1.400 EPS.

OMCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Omnicell from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an underweight rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research lowered shares of Omnicell from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Omnicell from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.20.

OMCL traded down $1.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.41. 964,378 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 574,149. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.60 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.96 and its 200 day moving average is $43.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Omnicell has a one year low of $26.66 and a one year high of $77.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMCL. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Omnicell by 92.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 25.7% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 424.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 78.1% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 28.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

