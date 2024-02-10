Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.100–0.100 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $232.0 million-$242.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $262.4 million. Omnicell also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.900-1.400 EPS.

Omnicell Trading Down 5.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OMCL traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.41. The company had a trading volume of 964,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,216. Omnicell has a 12 month low of $26.66 and a 12 month high of $77.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.91 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on OMCL shares. Barclays started coverage on Omnicell in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an underweight rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered Omnicell from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Piper Sandler upgraded Omnicell from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Benchmark reduced their target price on Omnicell from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Omnicell from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.20.

Institutional Trading of Omnicell

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Omnicell by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 8,257 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Omnicell by 6.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,386,000 after acquiring an additional 6,657 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Omnicell by 0.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,036,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Omnicell by 10.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Omnicell by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 848,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,901,000 after acquiring an additional 4,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

