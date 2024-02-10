Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Shares Sold by Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,558,613 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 43,890 shares during the quarter. Open Text makes up about 1.8% of Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Open Text were worth $90,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTEX. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Open Text by 151.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 243,608 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,589,000 after acquiring an additional 146,758 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Open Text by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 332,352 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,718,000 after acquiring an additional 30,888 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Open Text by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 837,880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,543,000 after acquiring an additional 55,360 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Open Text in the 3rd quarter valued at $896,000. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new position in shares of Open Text in the 3rd quarter valued at $330,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Open Text Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OTEX traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.86. 528,294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 624,926. The company has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.07 and a beta of 1.14. Open Text Co. has a 1 year low of $32.04 and a 1 year high of $45.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Open Text Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Open Text’s payout ratio is currently 212.77%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Open Text from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Open Text in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Open Text from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Open Text from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.71.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

