Orchid Achieves Market Capitalization of $101.17 Million (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. In the last seven days, Orchid has traded up 4% against the dollar. Orchid has a total market cap of $101.17 million and approximately $2.70 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orchid token can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000216 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004352 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00015609 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00014860 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,781.68 or 1.00043154 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00009935 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.17 or 0.00180411 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Orchid Profile

Orchid is a token. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com.

Orchid Token Trading

