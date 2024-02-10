Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Oscar Health had a negative net margin of 4.62% and a negative return on equity of 28.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.05) EPS. Oscar Health updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Oscar Health Stock Performance

NYSE:OSCR traded up $1.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,017,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,651,634. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.73 and a beta of 1.72. Oscar Health has a 12 month low of $3.22 and a 12 month high of $17.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.36 and a 200-day moving average of $7.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Oscar Health from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Oscar Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oscar Health news, insider Mario Schlosser sold 390,405 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total value of $2,779,683.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,097.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Oscar Health news, insider Mario Schlosser sold 390,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total value of $2,779,683.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,317 shares in the company, valued at $408,097.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard Scott Blackley sold 30,029 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.16, for a total value of $245,036.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 548,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,476,682.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 437,227 shares of company stock valued at $3,161,751. 25.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oscar Health

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSCR. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN grew its position in shares of Oscar Health by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 14,576,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430,032 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the first quarter worth about $27,427,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Oscar Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,349,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Oscar Health by 512.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,069,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Oscar Health by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,215,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

Oscar Health Company Profile

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers Individual and Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care It also provides reinsurance products.

Featured Stories

