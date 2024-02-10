PAAL AI (PAAL) Price Tops $0.18 on Exchanges

PAAL AI (PAAL) traded up 19.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 10th. One PAAL AI token can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000380 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PAAL AI has a market capitalization of $142.50 million and approximately $2.35 million worth of PAAL AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PAAL AI has traded 59.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About PAAL AI

PAAL AI’s genesis date was June 22nd, 2023. PAAL AI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 784,662,790 tokens. PAAL AI’s official Twitter account is @paalmind. The official message board for PAAL AI is medium.com/@admin_42570. The official website for PAAL AI is paalai.io.

PAAL AI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PAAL AI (PAAL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. PAAL AI has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 782,662,790 in circulation. The last known price of PAAL AI is 0.15820508 USD and is up 40.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $2,561,735.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://paalai.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAAL AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAAL AI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAAL AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

