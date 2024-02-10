Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) Trading 6.9% Higher

Park Lawn Co. (OTCMKTS:PRRWF – Get Free Report) shares rose 6.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.84 and last traded at $14.74. Approximately 1,843 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 1,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.78.

Park Lawn Trading Up 0.8 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.33.

About Park Lawn

(Get Free Report)

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, after life celebration, cemetery, and cremation services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Park Lawn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Lawn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.