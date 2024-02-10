PARSIQ Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.51 Million (PRQ)

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 10th. One PARSIQ token can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000374 BTC on exchanges. PARSIQ has a market cap of $37.49 million and approximately $2.51 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PARSIQ Profile

PARSIQ’s launch date was October 1st, 2019. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 tokens and its circulating supply is 210,256,872 tokens. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.net. The official website for PARSIQ is parsiq.net. The Reddit community for PARSIQ is https://reddit.com/r/parsiq_net.

PARSIQ Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is a crucial component of the PARSIQ platform and can be used alongside traditional FIAT payments. Paying with PRQ tokens within the platform provides a discount, and during the first epoch of usage, users can benefit from higher execution limits, unlocked transport methods, and the ability to propose new platform features.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PARSIQ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PARSIQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

