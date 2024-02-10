Paul Mueller (OTCMKTS:MUEL) to Issue $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Paul Mueller (OTCMKTS:MUEL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 9th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd.
Paul Mueller Price Performance
MUEL stock remained flat at $72.00 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.82. The stock has a market cap of $78.48 million, a P/E ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.53. Paul Mueller has a twelve month low of $40.88 and a twelve month high of $72.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.21.
Paul Mueller Company Profile
