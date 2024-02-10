PayPal USD (PYUSD) Trading 0% Lower Over Last 7 Days

PayPal USD (PYUSD) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 10th. One PayPal USD token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PayPal USD has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. PayPal USD has a total market capitalization of $301.04 million and approximately $7.01 million worth of PayPal USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

PayPal USD Token Profile

PayPal USD’s total supply is 301,175,241 tokens. PayPal USD’s official website is www.paypal.com/pyusd. PayPal USD’s official Twitter account is @paypal.

Buying and Selling PayPal USD

According to CryptoCompare, “PayPal USD (PYUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. PayPal USD has a current supply of 301,175,241.4. The last known price of PayPal USD is 1.0000819 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $17,612,767.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.paypal.com/pyusd.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPal USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayPal USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PayPal USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

