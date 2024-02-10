Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PRLH) Shares Sold by Mizuho Securities USA LLC

Mizuho Securities USA LLC lessened its position in Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PRLH – Free Report) by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 486,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 875,334 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in Pearl Holdings Acquisition were worth $5,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pearl Holdings Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Meteora Capital LLC lifted its position in Pearl Holdings Acquisition by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Meteora Capital LLC now owns 14,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Pearl Holdings Acquisition by 5,507.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 23,131 shares in the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Pearl Holdings Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $372,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Pearl Holdings Acquisition by 625.9% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 47,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 40,788 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

Pearl Holdings Acquisition Stock Performance

Pearl Holdings Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.75 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 530. Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp has a 52-week low of $10.32 and a 52-week high of $11.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.70.

Pearl Holdings Acquisition Profile

Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for a target business operating in the lifestyle, health and wellness, and technology sectors.

