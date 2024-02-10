Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.29

Petrus Resources Ltd. (TSE:PRQ – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.29 and traded as low as C$1.25. Petrus Resources shares last traded at C$1.27, with a volume of 28,900 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Petrus Resources from C$2.15 to C$2.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th.
Petrus Resources Stock Down 1.6 %
Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$28.27 million during the quarter. Petrus Resources had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 12.67%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Petrus Resources Ltd. will post 0.0893617 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Petrus Resources Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Petrus Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.
Petrus Resources Company Profile
Petrus Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of oil and gas development assets in western Canada. The company focuses on risk-managed exploration. It primarily explores for natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil and condensate.
