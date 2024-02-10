Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.320-6.440 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 6.600. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Philip Morris International also updated its FY24 guidance to $6.43 to $6.55 EPS.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:PM traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.12. The company had a trading volume of 4,966,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,073,600. The firm has a market cap of $138.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.52. Philip Morris International has a twelve month low of $87.23 and a twelve month high of $103.79.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 116.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.59%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PM. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Philip Morris International from a buy rating to a sell rating and cut their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $86.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $107.39.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Philip Morris International

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $942,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 198,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,703,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Philip Morris International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PM. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 523.6% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 28,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051 shares during the period. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.