Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.43 to $6.55 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.58. Philip Morris International also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.320-6.440 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Philip Morris International from a buy rating to a sell rating and cut their price target for the company from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $107.39.

PM traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $89.12. 4,966,440 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,073,600. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.52. Philip Morris International has a 12 month low of $87.23 and a 12 month high of $103.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.63.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 116.29% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.59%.

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $942,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 198,447 shares in the company, valued at $18,703,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 54.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

