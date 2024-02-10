Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.43 to $6.55 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58. Philip Morris International also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.320-6.440 EPS.

NYSE:PM traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.12. 4,966,440 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,073,600. Philip Morris International has a twelve month low of $87.23 and a twelve month high of $103.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.52. The firm has a market cap of $138.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.63.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.08). Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 116.29% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.59%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Philip Morris International from a buy rating to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $107.39.

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $942,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 198,447 shares in the company, valued at $18,703,629.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 54.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

