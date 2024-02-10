Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.37-$2.45 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.530-0.580 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PECO. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a buy rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.00.

Get Phillips Edison & Company Inc. alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Performance

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Announces Dividend

NASDAQ PECO traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,041,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,936. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 74.40, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.56. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.85 and a fifty-two week high of $37.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.99.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 248.94%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 5,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

Further Reading

