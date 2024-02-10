Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.37-$2.45 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.530-0.580 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PECO shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Get Phillips Edison & Company Inc. alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Up 0.5 %

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Announces Dividend

PECO stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.97. 1,041,189 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 542,936. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.99. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.85 and a 52 week high of $37.92.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.0975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is 248.94%.

Institutional Trading of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 1st quarter worth about $935,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 395.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 464,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,970,000 after purchasing an additional 370,609 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 113.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 11,301 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 7.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

(Get Free Report)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.