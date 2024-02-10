Polymath Market Cap Achieves $140.59 Million (POLY)

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 10th. In the last seven days, Polymath has traded up 7.3% against the US dollar. One Polymath token can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000318 BTC on major exchanges. Polymath has a market capitalization of $140.59 million and approximately $13,641.54 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Polymath alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.89 or 0.00148494 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00008694 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000050 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Polymath

Polymath (CRYPTO:POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network.

Polymath Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.15184236 USD and is down -3.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 90 active market(s) with $17,244.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polymath should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polymath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polymath and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.