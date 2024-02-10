PotCoin One Day Volume Hits $4.61 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 7.9% higher against the dollar. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $266,122.06 and $4.61 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70.95 or 0.00147946 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00013752 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00008605 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000050 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000311 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000091 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.