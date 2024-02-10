PotCoin Price Hits $0.0025 on Top Exchanges (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 6% higher against the dollar. PotCoin has a market cap of $266,122.06 and approximately $18.32 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $70.93 or 0.00147878 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00013887 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00008633 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000051 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000313 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000091 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin (POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

