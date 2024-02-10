PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $17.30

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PREKF – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.30 and traded as low as $16.15. PrairieSky Royalty shares last traded at $16.49, with a volume of 4,705 shares changing hands.
PrairieSky Royalty Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.26 and a 200 day moving average of $18.10.
PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile
PrairieSky Royalty Ltd., a pure-play royalty company, holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.7 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights, 8.6 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests, and other acreage.
