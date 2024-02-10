Precision BioSciences Stock Set to Reverse Split on Wednesday, February 14th (NASDAQ:DTIL)

Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL – Free Report)’s stock is set to reverse split on Wednesday, February 14th. The 1-30 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, February 14th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Wednesday, February 14th.

Precision BioSciences Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of Precision BioSciences stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.38. 1,644,746 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 889,836. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.41. The company has a market cap of $46.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.41. Precision BioSciences has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $1.29.

Get Precision BioSciences alerts:

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.50 million. Precision BioSciences had a negative net margin of 140.60% and a negative return on equity of 189.47%. Analysts predict that Precision BioSciences will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Precision BioSciences

In related news, CEO Michael Amoroso sold 137,390 shares of Precision BioSciences stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.36, for a total value of $49,460.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 356,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,315.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 180,203 shares of company stock worth $64,873 in the last 90 days. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 70.1% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 19,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 7,967 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 9.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 362,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 12,847 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.99% of the company’s stock.

About Precision BioSciences

(Get Free Report)

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage gene editing company, develops ex vivo allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T immunotherapies and in vivo therapies for genetic and infectious diseases in the United States. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure genetic disorders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Precision BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.