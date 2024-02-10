Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.330-4.330 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.1 billion-$1.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.1 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PBH shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $97.00.

PBH stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.67. The stock had a trading volume of 291,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,051. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 52 week low of $55.96 and a 52 week high of $69.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -41.87, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.50.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $282.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.25 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 14.09% and a negative net margin of 7.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,115,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,584,000 after buying an additional 1,004,337 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,647,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,421,000 after buying an additional 32,646 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,448,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,552,000 after buying an additional 12,790 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,753,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,447,000 after buying an additional 781,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,944,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,887,000 after buying an additional 22,886 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

