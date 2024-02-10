Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.330-4.330 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.1 billion-$1.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.1 billion.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of PBH traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.67. The stock had a trading volume of 291,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,051. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.27. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a one year low of $55.96 and a one year high of $69.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -41.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $282.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.25 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a negative net margin of 7.11% and a positive return on equity of 14.09%. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PBH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $97.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centiva Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 4,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 4.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 9.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.