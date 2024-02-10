Prom Price Up 9.8% Over Last Week (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 10th. During the last week, Prom has traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar. Prom has a market cap of $132.51 million and $2.87 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prom token can currently be purchased for about $7.26 or 0.00015042 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Prom alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004331 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00015704 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00014771 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,288.35 or 1.00039068 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.02 or 0.00182361 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00009890 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Prom Profile

Prom (PROM) is a token. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official website is prom.io. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 7.04923116 USD and is up 1.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 60 active market(s) with $2,239,381.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Prom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.