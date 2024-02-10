PROS (NYSE:PRO) Releases Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.000-0.020 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $79.0 million-$80.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $80.1 million. PROS also updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

PROS Trading Up 2.1 %

PROS stock traded up $0.74 on Friday, reaching $36.75. 1,401,476 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,548. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -30.12 and a beta of 1.22. PROS has a twelve month low of $23.96 and a twelve month high of $40.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.60.

Get PROS alerts:

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $77.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.70 million. PROS’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PROS will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised shares of PROS from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of PROS in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of PROS from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Read Our Latest Report on PROS

Insider Activity at PROS

In related news, CEO Andres Reiner sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.42, for a total value of $1,821,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 984,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,839,283.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andres Reiner sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.42, for a total value of $1,821,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 984,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,839,283.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 24,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total transaction of $830,670.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,732,851.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of PROS

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRO. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in PROS by 28.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 5,962 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in PROS by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 150,248 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,005,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in PROS by 11.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,237 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in PROS by 20.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,397 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in PROS by 39.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,261 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 6,014 shares during the last quarter. 94.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PROS

(Get Free Report)

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management that enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing across the complexity of their go-to-market channels in the context of dynamic market and competitive conditions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.