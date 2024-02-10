Quantum (QUA) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. One Quantum token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Quantum has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. Quantum has a total market cap of $5.60 and $11.77 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004360 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00015651 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00014966 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,698.57 or 0.99937220 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00009970 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $86.70 or 0.00181646 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Quantum Token Profile

Quantum is a token. It launched on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00000001 USD and is up 0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $11.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

